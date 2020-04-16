To help ensure everyone’s safety, emergency first responders — including paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and police — should know whether anyone living in a home they are about to enter to render aid has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Unfortunately, administrative and bureaucratic red tape has prevented this important information from immediately reaching those who should have it.
Snyder County Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach said he was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the state Health Department to obtain specific information regarding residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. He hopes to receive the information later this week.
“I’m not happy it took this long to get the information, but it’s definitely going to be helpful,” he said. “I can’t protect first responders if I can’t give them information.”
Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the state Health Department, confirmed that the state is requiring local officials to agree not to release this information publicly.
“Officials are being asked to sign an agreement to not disclose this information outside of the intended use — to protect first responders,” Wardle said. “This does include not releasing this information publicly.”
We doubt that EMA officials and first responders do, or would. They treat patients with medical issues nearly every day, maintaining HIPPA-level confidentiality. But now, in the midst of a serious viral pandemic, paperwork is slowing the flow of important medical advisories.
Northumberland County Emergency Management Director Steve Jeffery said he applied for the necessary permissions to share information with first responders. Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano noted that any personal information about patients would be provided only to 911 centers so dispatchers could advise first responders of a possible infection. “It’s not something we’re giving out at random to anyone,” he said.
We urge state officials to fast-track this important information to EMA officials across the state so that any necessary advisories can be immediately shared with first responders, then follow up with any necessary paperwork. A greater sense of trust is needed here.
Union County Emergency Management Agency Director Michelle Dietrich summarized the issue perfectly. “We realize that this information is extremely confidential and respect the privacy of those citizens dealing with COVID-19, while also keeping with our mission of public safety to better prepare our emergency responders to address the emergency medical needs of the person and to keep them safe.”
NOTES: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.