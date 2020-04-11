The Dale’s Ridge Trail northwest of Lewisburg has long been a popular site for an outing. As all of us seek ways to manage our time during this difficult period, the trail and property are experiencing unusually large numbers of users. Unfortunately, parking at the property has become a problem.
Please park in the trailhead space along Strawbridge Road. To accommodate overflow during this time, signs direct drivers to a secondary area opposite the Dale house. Parking along the lane is not permitted, yet in spite of our signage and flagging of the area, drivers are ignoring this request. In doing so, several issues arise: (1) The area was recently seeded with wildflowers. Compression of the soil will destroy the plantings; (2) This property is actively farmed. Parking along the lane may interfere with movement of machinery into/out of the property. (3) Access to the property by emergency vehicles may be impeded. (4) Property maintenance such as mowing cannot be properly done.
First and foremost, anyone visiting the property must remember this is private property. While the trail is maintained by the Merrill Linn Conservancy, public use of the property and trail is with the permission of the landowner, the Union County Historical Society. Jointly, these organizations work hard to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for visitors, but (temporary) closure of the property and trail are a distinct possibility if abuses continue.
We are asking you to help in these ways: (1) follow guidelines (noted below) for appropriate use of the trail; (2) remind others to do the same; (3) report any vandalism or safety concerns that you notice along the trails to the Conservancy or U. C. Historical Society as soon as possible.
Guidelines for the trail are as follows:
Understand that it is a privilege (not a right) granted by private landowners that the public is welcome to enjoy the property and trail.
Open only to human foot traffic and pets on leash. (Horses, bicycles, etc. are not permitted)
Dogs are to be on leash at all times.
Pet waste is to be picked up and removed from the property.
Trail use is restricted to dawn to dusk (approx. 30 minutes before/after sunrise/sunset)
Park only in designated areas. Blocking private accesses, emergency access or where farming operations might be impeded is not acceptable.
Plants and animals are here for the enjoyment of all. Leave all undisturbed in their place.
We want the experience on the property and trail to be enjoyable for you and everyone else. Take all the photos you desire and memories of a joyous outing with you. Perhaps you can find a way to leave the site a little nicer than you found it so that others leave with their own good memories to share.
Geoff Goodenow is coordinator of the Merrill Linn Conservancy.