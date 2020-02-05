No, President Donald Trump did not improve the economy. Economic indicators have been trending solidly upward since before he stumbled into office. Wages remain stagnant, factories are still closing, and Trump’s tax cuts for the rich add 1.5 trillion to our federal deficits.
No, Trump did not destroy ISIS and make us more secure. It still exists and U.S. citizens in the mideast region are still in danger, as demonstrated by the dozens of U.S. soldiers injured by missile attacks in January.
No, other nations don’t respect us more because of Trump. His ham-handed foreign policy efforts result in foreign leaders openly mocking him and distrusting U.S. initiatives.
No, the military was not in disrepair until Trump arrived. Military resources are managed by expert leadership and are in a constant state of adjustment as national needs and technologies change.
No, Trump did not secure the border. Undocumented immigration has been on the decline for over a decade, while drugs still cross via smuggling through checkpoints and container shipping. And you are statistically more likely to be a victim of violent crime by a U.S. citizen than by an undocumented immigrant. Meanwhile, Trump’s new border wall sections fall down in a strong wind.
What Trump does bring to the nation is a record-high number of presidential associates and staff members charged with and convicted for crimes. He also offers record-high nepotism, constitutional emoluments clause violations, and obvious Russian interference in our elections. His word-slurring, disjointed performances at his tiresome campaign rallies reveal a worsening cognitive decline. He is unfit to lead.
When you read the inevitable litany of praise from Trump fans in letters to the editor and hear them on TV, remember they’re only parroting the lies of the Trump regime, because partisan rivalry is more important to them than truth or quality is. Remember the distinguished, experienced Republican leaders in the 2016 primary, and ask yourself how Trump won the nomination. Remember that as a nation, we can do much better than corrupt con man Donald Trump.
Erik Viker lives in Selinsgrove.