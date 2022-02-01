I enjoyed reading Franklin Kury’s accurate historical rendition of the filibuster (My Turn, Jan. 27).
I think all things being equal that doing away with the filibuster makes sense for the stated reasons. However I see a “fatal flaw” in his reasoning.
Majority rule with respect for the minority has been until recently a principle way of governing in our democracy. Both of our parties have lost respect for the party in opposition so the filibuster in its present form forces both parties to compromise when passing legislation.
If the day comes when we can return to a respectful society then I might be in favor of getting rid of the filibuster.
Gale Reish,
Lewisburg