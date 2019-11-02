Rep. Fred Keller does an extreme disservice to his country when he disseminates the partisan misinformation in the section of his October 20 e-mail newsletter titled, “‘Impeachment Inquiry’ Update” As written here, Mr. Keller uses quotation marks around the term as if to question the validity of the inquiry. But that is only the beginning as you will discover by reading further.
He claims that Democrats are running their “impeachment inquiry” of President Donald Trump with no transparency and lacking basic due process rights for the president and the minority party. Here’s the thing. For both the Nixon and Clinton impeachments, there was a special counsel appointed to do the investigation and identify possible infractions worthy of impeachment. The Jaworski and Starr investigations were conducted in private and utilized grand juries which (like it or not) operate exclusively in secret with their results then handed over to Congress. In the present case, the Barr-led Department of Justice declined to investigate the allegations against Trump (possibly because Bill Barr is a named participant in the scheme); hence the investigation and depositions are necessarily being conducted by related House committees.
Now, Keller makes it sound as if the Democrats are huddled alone in some secret room conspiring with these witnesses. But, there are nearly as many Republicans on these committees as Democrats. In fact, on Keller’s committee there are 17 other Republicans besides himself. They are accorded equal individual time to participate in these depositions. As to due process rights — sorry, they do not apply yet, if they will at all. Due process of law applies to legal proceedings and specifically to those where a citizen’s life, liberty or property are in jeopardy as per the Constitution. Neither is the case here, especially in this first step.
He then goes on to claim that members of Congress are being thrown out of these closed-door hearings. Gosh, I wonder why they would eject a committee non-member from a closed-door hearing!? I realize that he is new there, but surely he is aware of House rules.
Mr. Keller then claims that the Democrats are failing to do anything other than focus on tearing down the duly-elected president. Was Richard Nixon a duly elected president? How about Bill Clinton? Being duly elected has absolutely zilch to do with impeachment. It is a clear constitutional process for the removal of any president for cause as alleged by the House and upon conviction by the Senate. Additionally, instead of glibly asserting that the House Democrats are doing nothing else, Keller really should provide his constituents with the long list of House bills forwarded to the republican-led Senate where inaction is the play of the day.
It’s time to stop the nonsense, it’s time to stop stoking division, it’s time, Mr. Keller, to start participating in your constitutional duty for the benefit of the American people and the American democracy.
James Swartz lives in Lewisburg.