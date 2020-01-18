I would like to present quotes from two of the most honored founding fathers concerning the issue of party politics:
In his farewell address, George Washington said. “All obstructions to the execution of the laws, all combinations and associations, under whatever plausible character, with the real design to direct, control, counteract, or awe the regular deliberation and action of the constituted authorities, are destructive of this fundamental principle, and of fatal tendency. They serve to organize faction, to give it an artificial and extraordinary force; to put, in the place of the delegated will of the nation the will of a party, often a small but artful and enterprising minority of the community.”
“There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution,” John Adams wrote to Jonathan Jackson in 1780.
“Abuse of words has been the great instrument of sophistry and chicanery, of party, faction, and division of society,” Adams wrote in 1819 to J. H. Tiffany.
Bruce Barr,
Winfield