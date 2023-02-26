Danville and Lewisburg business owners and entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to partner with local business organizations, Main Street America, and state agencies to develop a model to assess and meet the needs of small businesses.
Danville, Lewisburg, Oil City and Gettysburg are the only municipalities in Pennsylvania taking part in the pilot program. Main Street America communities in New Mexico and South Carolina are the only others taking part.
This is a unique opportunity for business owners to outline and determine their needs.
“Although we know that the tireless efforts of our Main Street programs have resulted in our communities experiencing a level of economic resiliency from the impact of the pandemic, we also recognize that there is a need for identifying persistent issues and finding creative common solutions to build and maintain sustainable and adaptable businesses,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania Downtown Center executive director.
The center partnered with Main Street America and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development on the program, which is being financially supported by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Grants program.
Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said she will reach out to small businesses and entrepreneurs between now and August to determine interest in the program, which will use assessments, on-site focus groups and interviews to explore challenges and areas of opportunity.
“The small business resiliency audit and resources pilot program will focus on the challenges our small businesses are facing, as well as their strengths and points of resilience,” Dressler said. “It will help us understand how our small businesses can be further strengthened and supported, in normal times and in the face of unpredictable changes. Support of our small businesses is essential, not only do they contribute to the fabric of our community, but they help to create a stronger, more resilient local economy that supports its residents and our quality of life.”
The program is Main Street America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the perils and opportunities it presented for businesses. The organization is a national nonprofit committed to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial corridors.
For many small business owners and entrepreneurs, the day-to-day grind is more than enough to remain overworked. But participation in the program feels like a worthy time investment that could provide valuable insights that will benefit both the participants as this inaugural test group and all of the small businesses the program could help in the future.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.