As an elected official, I have learned to prize partnership over punishment when dealing with our business community. If we want our area to flourish and our downtowns to prosper, government and business must work together in a spirit of cooperation.
Unfortunately, the City of Sunbury has recently taken an approach that prizes punishment over partnership. On Jan. 10, the City Council enacted ordinance 1321 which requires all business owners to submit to a property inspection, by a private company, at the cost of $200 per property. The ordinance goes on to threaten businesspeople with fines and jail sentences if they do not comply with the City’s demands. Inspection notices were even sent to the Northumberland County Commissioners for every county property in the City, demanding payment of taxpayer dollars.
The city’s ordinance is problematic for three reasons. First, it is unconstitutional. Second, it is unnecessary to achieve the goal of safe business premises in the city. Third, it subjects business owners to unknown back end costs.
You can’t do the right thing the wrong way. Since 2003 it has been unconstitutional in Pennsylvania to threaten property owners with criminal prosecution when they refuse entry to code officers without a warrant. Every property owner has the right to turn away the code officer until they appear with an administrative search warrant. Every businessperson in Sunbury could stand on their constitutional rights. This would effectively bring enforcement of the ordinance to a standstill by forcing the city to get a search warrant for every property or abandon the effort.
Spending more money by outsourcing the problem to a private company does not guarantee results. In an online comment to a Daily Item story, a former Sunbury councilman could think, off hand, of only four businesses that have been deemed chronic problems. One business turns away code inspectors. The Code Office can target enforcement by going to the Magisterial District Judge and getting an administrative search warrant. It is unjustifiable to force the many to pay for the few.
The timing of this costly effort is wrong. During the COVID pandemic, many local businesses were forced to shut down or close permanently. Those who survived are just now reaching “new normal.” Inflation, economic disruption and labor shortages impact small, local business the most. Any additional fees, forced construction costs or other unforeseen challenges could mean the end for those who are left.
The real cost is hidden. There is no telling what the private code inspector, hired by a for-profit company and unaccountable to taxpayers, will decide is a violation. There appears to be no rules about what businesses are grandfathered, what businesses are “new” and how the Code will be applied. Every business owner could be ordered to make unknown thousands of dollars of repairs or improvements. This inspection ordinance may deter new businesses from coming to Sunbury. We must be a city of opportunity rather than a city of oppression.
As an elected official, I sincerely understand the importance of both fighting blight and encouraging business. At the county level, we have successfully partnered with business and local revitalization organizations to eliminate problem properties and create an environment that invites new business. The county meets with property owners, municipal governments and revitalization groups to identify specific properties that need attention. The county supports municipal efforts with money and expertise.
Everyone in the City of Sunbury wants a beautiful, safe, prosperous community in which we take pride. City government and the business community need to effectively partner to address the issues that concern us all. Partnerships lead to prosperity.
Kymberley Best, of Sunbury, is a Northumberland County Commissioner, and owner of two Sunbury businesses, Best Law Offices LLC and Gorgeous Hair Systems LLC.