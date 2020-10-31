Not until Donald J. Trump was elected to be our president, did we see how hateful and ignorant the Democratic party has become. How you cannot want a president who makes promises and actually keeps them, is beyond understanding. Whatever you hear about him, you believe, no proof necessary.
So if you want open borders, higher taxes, amnesty for 11 million illegal aliens, Democratic cities that are being destroyed by Antifa and BLM, babies aborted up until the ninth month, defunded police, your right to keep and bear arms taken away just for starters vote Democrat. That is so disrespectful to all the women and men who fought and died for this country, and those who are still active in the military, to give us the freedoms we have.
Donald Trump will help us to keep our religious freedoms, our right to free speech, all the freedoms we are entitled to. He takes no salary because he loves this country and the people in it.
So if the Democratic party is more important to you than our country, make sure you save all your hate letters, signs, and flags for Biden so you can show them to your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Then they will know that you helped to destroy our country.
Lee and Barb Leiby,
Sunbury