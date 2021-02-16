Having recently witnessed the assault on the Capitol that transpired in Washington D.C., on Jan. 6, one may wonder how on earth we’ve arrived at a time when the country has become so polarized that we no longer see the same reality when we witness the same events. The attack on our government and the electoral process was unique in our history in that we’ve never before witnessed a failure to make a peaceful transition between administrations. This kind of violent polarization hasn’t afflicted our country since the Civil War.
At the time of the writing of the Constitution of the United States a similar polarization took place between those supporting states’ rights and those supporting the idea of a strong federal government. That polarization differed in a very significant way. Both sides saw the same reality but had differing views on how to resolve the conflict. The Federalist Papers were published in 1877 to encourage the ratification of the constitution, providing a foundation for a new central government. They succeeded in accomplishing that, but also polarized the country into two factions that eventually became the two-party system that we have been saddled with ever since. Both George Washington and John Adams, founding fathers of our country and the first two presidents, decried “party politics” as the curse of democracy.
Our elected representatives to both state and federal congresses no longer represent their constituent’s interests to the government but rather represent their respective parties’ interests to their constituents.
The two major political parties have taken on agendas of their own which have taken precedence over the more diverse interests of their constituents. Vast amounts of money and time are wasted on the never-ending political entertainment that has taken the place of real governance. This kind of divisive thinking and behavior has crippled our government and distracted us from the real and pressing issues of our times.
It’s time to embrace new attitudes about the goals of our government, stop the endless bickering over nonissues and dismantle the entrenched political machinery that no longer represents “we the people.” Why do we continue to fall for political party hype and distraction when we live in an age when the world’s factual information is at our fingertips and the means for universal voting is at hand?
We are capable of thinking independently to elect representatives who will embrace the issues that need to be addressed; the environment, a functional economic model, truly equal opportunity.
We are able to educate ourselves and make sure we are represented rather than sold a bill of goods.
What is the legacy we will leave for our children and grandchildren? Will we make them responsible for paying the debts for the issues we refused to address?
Bruce Barr lives in Winfield.