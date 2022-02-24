We may not always think about passenger rail service as one of our top transportation options, but within a one-hour drive from most parts of the Central Susquehanna Valley, we can board a train and ride the rails to destinations across the nation.
And now, thanks to the recently adopted federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, plans are getting on track for passenger rail service improvements for the Norfolk-Southern line linking Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, which currently accommodates the existing Amtrak “Pennsylvanian,” a passenger train route that has stops in Lewistown during its once-per-day roundtrip.
During a recent briefing in Pittsburgh, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that funding in the federal infrastructure law will enable the state to immediately move forward on passenger rail service improvements west of Harrisburg.
Norfolk Southern (NS), which owns the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh corridor line, and the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will collaborate on an operating agreement and finalize improvements to increase passenger rail service on the line, which currently includes stations and stops in Harrisburg, Lewistown, Huntingdon, Tyrone, Altoona, Johnstown, Latrobe, Greensburg and Pittsburgh.
The engineering and construction will emerge from a Norfolk Southern operational feasibility study, which has identified improvements required to eliminate eight chokepoints, allowing freight and passenger trains to operate on the line without conflicting with each other.
Improvements can begin after PennDOT and NS reach an operating agreement including the project scope, how freight and passenger operations will both safely use the corridor, compensation for the use of NS’s assets and adequate liability protection. PennDOT will fund the agreement by redirecting state Multimodal Transportation funding previously allocated for passenger rail services. Construction on the improvements is expected to take about five years.
“This public-private partnership is the kind of collaboration necessary to maximize Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments to improve and expand passenger rail service while also strengthening supply chain fluidity,” said Amit Bose, administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration. “Freight and passenger rail has and can co-exist to move goods and people, resulting in meaningful benefits to local economies and communities.”
Railroads remain essential in the movement of freight across the nation, and Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, the most of any state in the nation. Pennsylvania also ranks fifth in total track mileage with more than 5,600 miles. According to a report issued in 2020, about 193.5 million tons of freight loaded onto 4.9 million railcars moved over the state’s rail transportation system in 2017.
All of this is clearly a valuable system, a robust economic asset, worth maintaining and improving.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.