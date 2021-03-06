Clearly, someone — more likely someones — dropped the ball when it comes to Sunshine Corners. Who that is, what entity bears responsibility, has yet to be determined, partially because everyone who had a role in making sure the assisted living facility in Sunbury was safe has been quick to pass the buck or to keep quiet.
When inspectors were called into the facility last month after 18 residents tested positive for COVID-19 they found 40 code violations out of 57 possible categories. The list included — take a deep breath — loose wires, an uncovered panel box, lights that were not installed properly, insufficient emergency lighting, paint peeling, toilets and sinks improperly installed, lack of proper covers and screens for drains, combustibles near fuel-burning appliances, extinguishers installed improperly, unclean kitchen hood and duct, overgrown vegetation on the outside of the structure.
That is a list that does not happen overnight. This was weeks, months and likely even years in the making.
So how does this happen? How does a location built to make the lives of seniors better fall into disarray without the powers that be stepping up and saying stop?
City officials have said it was the state’s job to come and shut the facility down. An October 2018 report by city code officers found electrical violations, holes in walls, loose ceiling tiles, water-stained walls, a floor drain in a bathroom broken and in need of being replaced and mold on a window sill in one room. A follow-up showed they all had been repaired.
The owners of the property haven’t said anything publicly.
We’ve also heard about “internal errors” from the state Department of Human Services following one of its inspections, which led to a lack of follow-through on a complaint just months ago.
“Because staff likely did not go into every room of the facility while on-site in September, if some of the violations observed in February were in place in September, staff may not have observed them during that visit,” a DHS spokesperson said this week about a fall inspection.
The state should have known of the 2018 city report and from its previous inspections to be on the watch for a range of issues. Getting a full picture means you check everything, every room, every door, every faucet, because in all assisted-living locations it is literally a matter of life and death.
The city should have taken a more proactive approach following complaints from family members. The owners should have been responsive and responsible.
The fastest way to ensure this doesn’t happen again is to find out how it happened in the first place. When those tasked with protecting one of our most vulnerable populations shy away from responsibility, the likelihood of a repeat grows exponentially.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.