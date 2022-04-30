The annual Susquehanna River Cleanup always fascinates me. Not only for the remarkable effort made by hundreds of volunteers over the past decade, but the volume of stuff these dedicated people pull from in and around the river is baffling, disappointing and continually troublesome.
A quick glance at a photo of the 10,000 pounds of trash collected in last Sunday’s event shows a pile of junk close to the size of a school bus. In the pile are about 20 tires, dozens of overstuffed trash bags, as expected.
Those we see every year. The other stuff that jumped out: A mattress. What looks like a kitchen sink of some kind. A couple of 55-gallon drums. At least one cooler. A lawnmower.
Who in the heck dumps a mattress in the river? What is the thought process of a person who thinks, “I need to dispose of this old push mower. I’ll just leave it ... here.”
Too many Valley residents take the Susquehanna River and other smaller bodies of water for granted. It’s easy to forget how novel a river the size of the Susquehanna is for a lot of people.
Unfortunately, it’s become furniture; something that’s there. It’s probably a similar reaction of a New York City resident who has lost the awe of seeing the skyline for the first time, or the beauty of a stroll through the national mall in Washington, D.C., at night.
Because people don’t view our waterways as a living, breathing, valuable natural resource to cherish, they can be unknowingly damaged by carelessness or ignorance. Either way is pathetic.
Every two years, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection issues a water quality report after studying Pennsylvania’s waterways. The 2020 report found that as many as 25,468 miles — 30 percent — of Pennsylvania’s 85,000 miles of rivers and streams are impaired for various uses. Per a story earlier this year from CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano, impairments to the water bodies vary with respect to four main areas: Aquatic life, recreation, fish consumption and potable water.
In Montour County, the state’s smallest, nearly two-thirds of its stream miles are impaired according to DEP.
The Susquehanna River and its tributaries are most certainly impaired and have been for a long time. Remember the regular occurrences of fish with lesions being pulled from the water? That doesn’t happen naturally.
What are we doing?
So we need more passionate people like cleanup organizers Danielle Bronowicz and Doug Fessler, and the dozens of volunteers who joined them on a sunny weekend to better our region, both today and, hopefully, for tomorrow. More dedicated servants like Grace Spencer, who brought her two daughters from Middleburg to help with the river cleanup late last month, are the hope.
“We don’t like litterbugs,” Spencer said, through a metaphorical megaphone.
Last winter, when Fessler was picked as one of The Daily Item’s People who Made a Difference for his environmental work, he said the following: “It’s not hard to find trash, which is sort of sad. There have been moments when I am cleaning up, it goes to my mind, ‘What is the point?’ I have to push that into the back of my mind that every little bit makes a difference. Really it all starts that you can make a difference if you start talking about it and doing it.”
Wonder if that would fit on a t-shirt?
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.