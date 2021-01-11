Representative Keller’s Jan. 6 “Standing up for election integrity” would be far more compelling if he were to acknowledge the various procedural issues with which he is seemingly so concerned (all — it’s worth noting — designed to make voting more accessible and to make sure all votes get counted) were all just as present in the votes and ballots which elected him back to the House of Representatives to serve the people of PA-12.
Since he was joyfully sworn in on Jan. 3, it’s hard not to imagine that “support for any individual candidate” was, in fact, the determining factor in his willingness to object to the certification of my vote, his vote, and everyone else’s in our state.
If he truly believes those ballots circumvent the “rule of law” in a way which is “fundamental to our democracy,” I would suggest the only path of integrity would start with refusing his seat.
Rev. Kurt Nelson,
Winfield