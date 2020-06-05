On Tuesday I performed my civic duty as the minority inspector of elections for Rockefeller Township in Northumberland County. As a senior citizen, I had reservations about serving due to the risk to my health, and needless to say, the pay rate is definitely not an incentive to work the required 15 hour day. As most of my co-workers are also senior citizens, I decided not to let them down, hoping that I would not regret this decision later.
Most of the voters were very appreciative of our efforts and were very excited to have the privilege of voting in person. There were, however, several voters who came in with a combative agenda who were very abusive and refused to wear a mask even as I offered to supply a free one for them to wear in order to protect the others occupying the building.
I find it appalling that in this stressful time, some people believe that they do not need to comply with the rules which they simply don’t like. They don’t care about the health risk of their actions to those around them.
I hope that if we still have these same health risks in November, those voters who refuse to wear a mask will simply vote by mail, which is a great option.
We don’t appreciate people coming into the poll to make a pathetic political statement. Those of us who serve deserve your respect. Please help us to serve you with pride!
Stephen Rhoads,
Paxinos