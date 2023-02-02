I hope that those of you who have been registered Republicans for a couple of decades understand that the political party you joined no longer exists. It certainly isn’t the same one I joined in 1966. The so-called Republican Party of today has given up accepting objective reality. There seems to be no limit to the dark corners of irrationality and ignorance to which they will not go. What kind of rational human being would actually accept the insane notion that votes in California were moved in voting machines by Jewish space lasers from Trump to Biden? Try a Congresswoman from Georgia who now seems to control the Speaker of the House.
It used to be that parties differed on issues because of their different philosophies of government. The fundamental difference at our founding was the debate over state rights vs. the powers of the federal government. It is impossible to debate and come up with the solutions we need to deal with the country’s problems if one of the parties doesn’t even accept the most basic facts.
Too many Republicans scream “I was cheated” when they lose an election even though they have no evidence to support their claim. Donald Trump has done horrific damage to our democracy by his election denial. Acceptance of election results is fundamental in any democracy. He and his acolytes are the greatest single threat our democratic republic faces today.
Tens of thousands of our fellow citizens are now dead because of the ignorance and misinformation about COVID coming out of the political right. The denigration of top scientists has been despicable. The names of top climate scientist have been dragged through the mud. That Dr. Anthony Fauci had death threats aimed at him and his family goes beyond the pale. Here is a man who has worked tirelessly for decades to protect our health. Where was the outrage from the political right about these bottom crawlers. Which Republican spoke up challenging the countless lies told about the disease coming from their sociopathic leader?
Climate change is a measurable fact. The earth’s climate is warming. There is an overwhelming consensus of the world’s climate scientists that this is the result of human activity. The burning of fossil fuels. Human civilization developed over the last 10,000 years during a period of a relatively stable climate. The climatic change we are now facing is happening at a geologically exponentially rapid pace. Rising sea levels threaten countless of the world’s biggest cities. Extended droughts, flooding downpours, and severe storms are ever more present. Extended excessive heat waves threaten human life. Changing climate already threatens the world’s food production.
Climate change is now in full view for those who have eyes to see and minds to comprehend. For over three decades Republican leaders have been at the front of climate change denial. They have denied and obstructed at the behest of their Big Carbon masters, the coal, oil, and gas industries. In the over three decades since Dr. James Hanson warned the country about climate change and the threat it presents to humanity, we have failed to act to prevent the crisis now on our doorstep.
While with Biden’s leadership Congress passed legislation to take on the challenge, it is not nearly enough to defend against the threat. We are now forced to spend billions to repair the damage from the more severe and frequent storms we face. This damage is now visible on our TV screen on too many nights. Republicans still fail to act. How can any rational person still call climate change a hoax?
Lies and ignorance are a pathway to destruction. Isn’t it time for those who are politically on the right to stand up and throw the corrosive and destructive elements that now dominate your political party out of your party?
Many Republican leaders have been spineless and gutless in standing up to the poisonous authoritarian Donald Trump and all his allies. They have been a disgrace to themselves, their party, and the country.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.