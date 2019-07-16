Residents across the Central Susquehanna Valley know through experience how extensive traffic backups can be along the Routes 11/15 business strip in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf in eastern Snyder County.
Most of us have been caught in heavy stop-and-go — or just stopped — traffic trying to get to work, dinner or home, especially on a Friday afternoon, travel days after holidays, while road crews have a lane shut down or when there is a serious accident.
It’s not difficult to understand how it happens. There are 11 traffic lights between the split of Route 11 and Route 15 in Shamokin Dam and the start of the existing bypass just north of Selinsgrove — a 3.1-mile segment which also handles some of the highest daily traffic volumes in the region.
The average daily traffic volume on the Routes 11-15 business strip is 32,000 to 34,000 vehicles, nearly 10,000 more than the number that pass through Lewisburg every day on Route 15, according to state data.
There is a $865 million remedy in the works. When it is completed in 2027, the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) bypass will carry most vehicles simply traveling through the region along a new multi-lane highway extending from just north of Selinsgrove, around the current business strip, across a new 4,500-foot-long bridge crossing the West Branch of the Susquehanna River at Winfield, onward to points north in Northumberland County.
A segment of this bypass — the northern section from Winfield across the river into Northumberland County — is scheduled to be finished and open to traffic in 2022, alleviating heavy truck traffic now rumbling through Northumberland and Lewisburg.
But it will be at least eight years from today until most of the traffic is zipping past Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf on the southern portion of the CSVT.
In the meantime, we need a healthy dose of patience, attentive driving and tools so we know in advance when we are about to encounter a problem.
The 511PA mobile app, operated by the state Department of Transportation, or other GPS systems, are among those tools. The 511 app has a “Driving Mode” that offers hands-free voice traffic alerts as drivers approach traffic backups. Alerts can be adjusted for distance and the number of times the alerts are repeated.
Those who are not driving can operate other features, including maps that show live traffic volumes on major roadways and live streaming video cameras that show current conditions.
The nearest traffic camera in our region is focused on Interstate 80 at the Route 15 interchange near New Columbia in Union County.
If state officials are reading this, perhaps they will consider installing another one or two of these cameras in Hummels Wharf or Shamokin Dam, so drivers can have an informative glance at what’s happening on the region’s busiest strip of highway.
