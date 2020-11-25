Gov. Tom Wolf and the state’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine really had no choice. The new mitigation orders they rolled out this week — including possible fines and temporary closure of businesses that don’t comply — are necessary as the COVID-19 surge could potentially overwhelm the state in the coming weeks.
Would we have loved to see them include Republicans in the dialogue? Absolutely. The more voices, the more ideas you hear, the less likely there is for backlash.
But the temporary measures put into place Monday — including an early cutoff of alcohol sales tonight — are meant to slow the spread, not to shut down businesses.
Look at any piece of COVID data you want. The numbers all show a sharp increase — in case numbers, in positivity test rate, hospitalizations and incidence rate.
A spike in any of them is troubling. Collectively, it points toward a dangerous moment in our battle against the novel coronavirus.
Over the past month, there were 26,000 more new cases per week and the incidence rate — measured as the number of residents per 100,000 people — has jumped from 79.1 to 282.1. On Oct. 23, the state’s early warning dashboard showed a statewide positive test rate of 5.0 percent. On Monday, that number was 11.1 percent.
If those numbers don’t lead to a momentary pause, consider this data: On Tuesday, in Pennsylvania, more than 3,800 residents were hospitalized. The number has gone up more than 3,000 patients — there were exactly 400 hospitalized on Sept. 20 — in 60 days. There are now 1,000 more Pennsylvanians hospitalized than at any other time during the pandemic.
“As our hospitals and health care system are facing greater strain, we need to redouble our efforts to keep people safe,” Wolf said. “If our health care system is compromised, it isn’t only COVID-19 patients who will suffer. If we run out of hospital beds, or if hospital staff are over-worked to the breaking point, care will suffer for every patient — including those who need emergency care for illnesses, accidents or chronic conditions unrelated to COVID-19.”
We can see some light at the end of the tunnel as news emerges regarding vaccines.
President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed has been effective, removing barriers to get us to this point.
We are close, but not there yet. We are all tired of this, masks, social distancing, remote learning. We want to spend Thanksgiving with our families, too, but the current climate limits those opportunities.
Elected officials and health experts have pleaded with us to be vigilant and patient. Eight months into this, we still have to do better.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.