Though many on this page have already identified the failures of Dan Meuser and Fred Keller in our electoral debacle — which contributed, in no small part, to the subsequent tragedy at the Capitol last week — is there one of them who believes these men are going to change as a result? That they realize their error and will now conduct themselves as Representatives of the people as envisioned by our founding fathers, rather than as party apparatchiks? Anyone?
Most of the opinions and observations have covered the specifics of the morally bankrupt actions in which they have engaged, so there is no need to repeat them. But there is one more thing which needs to be said, in a broader sense. Because of what they have done, they have forever forfeited any moral claim to the two qualities they so loosely attach to themselves in their campaign speeches, advertisements and public statements — patriots and lovers of democracy.
Hal Crozier,
Watsontown