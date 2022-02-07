I recently attended the Danville boys basketball game against Montoursville on Feb. 5. Prior to the beginning on the game, Danville was having a technical issue with their sound system and were unable to play the national anthem.
The Danville student section noticed this issue and started to sing the national anthem and the rest of the audience in attendance joined in. It was a very moving and touching moment to witness.
Oftentimes today, you feel the younger generation doesn’t appreciate or realize how fortunate we are to live in the United States.
This moment renewed my faith in them and brought tears to my eyes. This says a great deal about the student’s attending the Danville Area School District and the Danville community in general.
To top off the evening, the Danville boys’ won the game by one point. Well done Ironmen!
Nicholas Wolff,
Lewisburg