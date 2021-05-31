The unofficial start of summer 2021 hit this weekend and with COVID-19 mitigation easing, it’s easy to sense the normalcy and want to vault in fun, frenzied summer.
Today, however, make sure to pause and remember. We owe our nation’s fallen heroes that much on this Memorial Day.
For the Valley’s veterans and those who protected our nation, it is important that this year’s ceremonies will resemble something of the past. As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, in-person services are scheduled throughout the Valley today.
Being around veterans, who have similar life experiences many of us cannot fathom, on this day is important.
“It’s very comforting to be around other veterans,” Lewisburg American Legion board member Buzz Meachum said. “We don’t even have to know each other, just know that, like you, they served.”
It is important to note that Memorial Day and Veterans Day are separate events and days. Veterans Day in November is a celebration of soldiers and sailors and what they’ve done in the service to their country. Memorial Day is a different type of day, always scheduled in late May. In many cases it is a somber service, remembering the ultimate sacrifice made by men and women for generations.
Gen. and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant presided at the first Memorial Day observance in 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery; then it was known as Decoration Day.
After World War I, Memorial Day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday, and in December 2000, Congress passed, and President Bill Clinton signed into law, “The National Moment of Remembrance Act.”
It is a moment to remember our family members, friends and neighbors who served our country, and perhaps reflect on words such as these:
“For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”
— President James A. Garfield
“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”
— President Harry S. Truman.
“The patriot’s blood is the seed of freedom’s tree.”
— Poet Thomas Campbell
While we are all glad to be emerging from the pandemic that has gripped us for the past year, be sure to take a moment today to honor those who sacrificed so much.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.