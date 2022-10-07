It seems that we are not at a loss for confusion and misinformation, particularly as it relates to the proposed amendments to the state Constitution. As per protocol, the public notice of the possible amendments was posted, for the third time, in the local newspapers on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Do not be confused that this signals the amendments will show up on the upcoming November ballot. They will not.
While these proposed amendments will not be on the ballot in November, we all need to read them very carefully and have a full understanding of their impact. We need to also be mindful that these amendments will be voted on to become law, by the General Assembly that will be elected this November. They are very likely to be on the May 16, 2023, primary ballot. It is imperative we all know where the candidates that we vote into office stand on these important issues.
You can obtain information about each candidate and their positions through several sources. Please take the time to visit vote411.org or by accessing our website, LWVLewisburgArea.org. to read the upcoming copy of the Voters Guide. If you have trouble reading the notices, call or write the Department of State, Bureau of Elections, Room 210 North Office Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120, 1-877-868-3772, RA-Elections@pa.gov.
Kandy Duncan,
President, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area