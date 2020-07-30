Time to pay forward. In 1981, Ronald Reagan cut tax rates for the highest income earners from 70 percent to 50 percent. In 1986, he further reduced the rate to 28 percent. That, along with large corporations that abandoned American workers for larger profits, is what is killing the middle and lower class.
When this COVID crisis is over our so called representatives (for the people) need to raise tax rates on the highest earners. Corporations today are making huge profits. Now is the time to pay it forward.
Also, corporations that abandoned the United States need tariffs raised on their products so it is again profitable to produce products in the U.S. Come on, representatives, do what you were elected to do to represent the citizens of the United States.
Barry Starks,
New Columbia