Dwight D. Eisenhower, the last sane Republican president, warned the American people of the evils posed by the military-industrial complex in his farewell address of 1961. What Ike failed to foresee was the unholy trinity that has controlled our government since Reagan introduced fascism to the politics of the U.S. in 1981.
The unholy trinity of corporate wealth, corrupt congressmen and the military-industrial complex has now invited the fourth horseman of the American fascist apocalypse into our lives — organized religion.
Our Supreme Court, now controlled by six “injustices” has again violated their oath to the American people by forcing religious dogma into secular government.
A woman’s natural right to control her own bodily functions does not belong to the Pope in Rome, Brett Kavanaugh or Amy Coney Barrett. Will the court next suggest burkas or chador dress?
Imagine how exciting the new social order will become for the Fox News viewers with live telecasts of witch trials, demonic exorcisms, or the sure-fire way to increase TV ratings, traditional biblical stonings.
The will of the minority 30 percent, pro-life, forced onto the majority 70 percent, pro-choice, is a hallmark of fascist government rule. The remedy for this religious madness is simple.
Any religious group interfering in secular government functions immediately loses its tax-exempt status. Tax payments will feed, clothe, shelter and educate the children born under fascist dictates.
If you wanna play in politics, you gotta pay the piper. (I’m a recovering Catholic for more than 50 years.)
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Spring