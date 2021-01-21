In his recent letter, David Faust (Jan. 11) applauds the elimination of a per capita tax. He tells us charging everyone the same $10/year is unfair because some may be without income. He tells us property tax is the fair way to do it because it’s based on the value of the home.
Does he not know property value has nothing to do with the income of the owners? A retired couple, who bought their home 50 years ago for $5,000, is paying half that amount per year in property tax. Is that David’s idea of fairness? There is nothing fair about gouging limited income property owners because you don’t want to pay per capita or income taxes.
Mike Kerstetter,
Watsontown