In the many years of my life that I have lived in this exceptional country, I have witnessed us weather through many upheavals.
I never dreamed, however, that larceny, arson and vandalism would attempt to be justified as First Amendment rights! The First Amendment guarantees the right to peaceful assembly. Peaceful being the operative word.
The governors and mayors of these chaotic cities have obviously forgotten their duty as elected officials to protect their citizens. Businesses have failed and livelihoods have been lost due to the carnage. Politics has taken over sheer common sense. I will continue to pray that at some point cooler minds will prevail.
Mary Fatool,
Sunbury