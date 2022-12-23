For 25 years I worked in a maximum-security juvenile facility. It’s not called a prison, but it had 16-foot fences with razor wire, lots of locked doors, frequent head counts, and residents sent there by a judge.
Many of these juveniles had committed crimes including murder using guns. These youth did not purchase these guns legally. They did not submit to a background check to buy them, and they did not attend a hunter safety course or get any training. Laws did not stop them from acquiring a gun.
Not long ago there were incidents in which a car was driven into a crowd of people to purposely kill or injure people. I guess that makes those vehicles “assault weapons.” Nobody is trying to ban cars. Assault weapon is a made-up term invented by gun control advocates in the 1980s to make certain guns sound scary to advance their cause. The current definition of “assault weapon” includes having a pistol grip, collapsible or adjustable length stock, and a detachable magazine. None of these features changes the lethality of the rifle over any other hunting rifle. People say they look “military.”
Limiting magazine capacity makes no difference. If the law limits a magazine to 10 rounds, do you really think a criminal is going to think, “I better follow the law while I commit my crime?”
Two Pennsylvania Democrat state representatives are planning to introduce an assault weapon ban. It will do nothing for safety. It just penalizes legal gun owners.
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam