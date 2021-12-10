Milton Area school officials did the right thing this week by shutting down school for a day to allow for investigation into an alleged threat made to the district. It was a swift and justifiable response.
In today’s climate, caution is always the best approach; you can never be too safe. Fortunately, everyone was safe and the learning disruption minimal and short-term.
Another school shooting, this time in Michigan, claimed the lives of four students late last month. A 15-year-old has been charged with the shooting. The student’s parents were also charged for what seems to be clear negligence in the case.
Tragedies like those in Oxford, Michigan mean school officials in Milton, Pennsylvania have to react the way they did this week.
Publically, there has been limited information released from school officials and the Milton borough police department. That is understandable to an extent. Superintendent Cathy Keegan said the source of the threat was identified and school officials and law enforcement personnel determined there was no immediate threat to staff and students in announcing a return to in-person instruction on Thursday.
“After a thorough investigation, we are comfortable returning to normal school operations,” Keegan said.
We will be watching to see what happens next.
Without knowing all the details, the hope is some sort of punitive action is taken, if warranted, and that action made available to the public. The best way to avoid more unfounded threats is to ensure everyone understands threats of this kind will not be tolerated; punishment will be immediate with a deserved reprimand.
More than two years ago, a 17-year-old from Tennessee called in threats to Line Mountain schools in a swatting incident — a form of harassment where an anonymous threat is made, like a shooting or threat of a bomb, and law enforcement responds en masse unsuspecting. The initial report of an active shooter led to a lockdown across the entire district on a Friday afternoon. Schools also closed the following Monday as a precautionary measure as the investigation continued. Neighboring school districts Shikellamy, Shamokin and Mount Carmel all locked down schools on the day of the initial incident.
The response to the rural school was overwhelming, as it should be for such a threat. The punishment fit: The charged teen was eventually ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and write letters to the victims while being charged as a juvenile. Penalties also included probation, community service and the teen is not permitted to possess a cellphone or use a device with internet connectivity.
Those penalties were justified in that case; we all remember the overwhelming response to what was a confusing day.
It is an example of the sort of punitive measures that need to be taken to ensure threats are taken seriously.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.