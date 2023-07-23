A yearlong investigation by reporters from Spotlight PA and the Centre Daily Times paints a damning picture of the state’s flagship university a decade after Penn State’s main campus was rocked by the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
The two newsrooms conducted dozens of interviews over the past year, sitting down with university employees — current and former — state lawmakers and outside experts without a real stake in the university’s policies and lack of enforcement.
This was a check to see what has changed after the university was justifiably battered by the sex abuse scandal that reached the highest offices — the presidency — and highest profile — football coach Joe Paterno. Some things did, initially, it sounds like. But now it feels like a step backward.
One person said he thought a campus event was “creating a hostile work environment.” It took 18 months for him to hear a response from university officials tasked with reviewing such concerns. Nearly 8 percent of those overseeing youth camps at the university lacked required background checks. How is that possible after what happened there?
The lengthy in-depth piece — the full report can be found at spotlightpa.org/psureforms — boils down to these two sentences: A decade after the national scandal, Penn State lacks a unified way to track all cases of reported misconduct. Its various compliance offices do not all follow a standardized investigative protocol and do not disclose their findings to the public or to the wider university community.
Penn State is not alone in its problems. In the decade since the Sandusky scandal broke, tragic and horrific stories have emerged out of Ohio State, Michigan State and, to lesser degree and most recently, Northwestern.
But Penn State was the first one, the one that was supposed to be the pivot point for everybody. University officials promised to be a leader in reform. In some ways, Penn State has. In many others, as this latest round of reporting shows, it hasn’t.
A 2020 statement from an assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, which documented Penn State’s failures in handling sexual misconduct cases in a 2020 report, echoes more than three years later: “Given all of the attention that Penn State has faced in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, it is disappointing that so many serious problems have remained at that university system.”
Some might not think it fair to point the finger there, but the university lost the benefit of the doubt.
It has to be better than everyone else at these kinds of things.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.