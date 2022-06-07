The extra special effort extended by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to allow people to walk or bicycle on a portion of the new Central Susquehanna Valley bypass on Saturday, June 25, a few weeks before it opens to traffic, is a fantastic idea.
For the past six years, residents of the Central Susquehanna Valley have watched — and in most cases absolutely marveled at the skills of the construction crews — as a 4,545-foot bridge rose nearly 200 feet above the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to link roadways near Winfield, Union County, with those running through Point Township, Northumberland County.
The bridge — now the 8th longest highway span in Pennsylvania — is the central component of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project, a $900 million commitment to ease north-south traffic flow through the Valley with a highway bypass around the busy Routes 11-15 business strip in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf.
The northern section of this bypass project will carry traffic between Route 15, a few miles north of Shamokin Dam and Route 147 and Interstate 180, a major north-south route in Northumberland County.
As construction is set to begin on the southern section, expected to be completed in 2027, the northern section will open to traffic in July.
But before it does, area residents will have a unique, one-time opportunity to walk or pedal a bicycle on a portion of the brand new highway and onto the bridge supported by concrete piers ranging from 60 to 180 feet in height, shouldering 10-foot-high steel beams that form the deck of this massive span.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25, the one and only time that the public will be permitted to walk or bicycle right down the middle of the highway over a total of 3.5 miles of roadway. No vehicles will be permitted within the walking/biking area, PennDOT assures us.
The entrance and exit for the public access event will be from the interchange at Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County. Flaggers will be directing traffic and assisting with parking. The parking area is approximately a half-mile from the river bridge, so visitors can expect a moderate walking or biking distance to make it onto and across the bridge and back, a total loop of about seven miles.
A required waiver form and more information for those planning to visit is now available online at csvt.com. Copies of the waiver form also will be available at registration tables the day of the event.
The view from the top of our new landmark bridge is expected to be stunning, and thanks to this unique event, coordinated by the people at PennDOT, we will have an opportunity to stop, and in the midst of near silence, take it all in.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.