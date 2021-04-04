It’s about time.
That was our initial reaction to news last week that Pennsylvania would finally be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout over the coming weeks.
One day after he was asked why Pennsylvania was lagging behind other states regarding eligibility and Gov. Tom Wolf responded “We just haven’t decided what we’re going to do yet,” the administration expanded eligibility.
It was certainly a quick turnaround.
Now eligible for shots in Pennsylvania are law enforcement personnel, firefighters, grocery store workers and food and agriculture workers. On Monday, all residents in Phase 1B, including first responders, corrections officers, Postal Service workers, clergy, public transit employees and manufacturing workers become eligible. A week later, on May 12, residents in Phase 1C become eligible, including food service employees, construction workers, bank tellers, government employees, public safety and communication workers.
On May 19, all adults over the age of 16 in Pennsylvania become eligible.
That is good news. But it is still more than three weeks behind most states. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that everyone over the age of 30 was immediately eligible for the COVID vaccine in that state. New York plans to open eligibility to all adults this week. Ohio opened eligibility to all adults on Monday, one of six states to make the vaccine available to all adults on that day — along with Kansas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas. Delaware is opening eligibility to all adults on April 6.
Pennsylvania is administering a lot of shots, more than it ever has. The state surpassed 5.5 million shots this week. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 16.6 percent of Pennsylvanians were fully vaccinated by the end of March and nearly 32 percent of Pennsylvanians have received a first dose.
To see those numbers increase is certainly a positive. But as cases rise across Pennsylvania — the number of new cases and the positive test rate have increased in each of the last three weeks — and nationally, we need to speed up this process.
As of Friday, a little more than 200,000 state residents under the age of 40 have been fully vaccinated, including front-line medical workers and others eligible. Another 164,000 in that demographic have received a first dose.
Now that more people are eligible, we encourage everyone to get a vaccine when their turn in line arrives.
Each day we inch closer to a return to normalcy, whatever that may look like as COVID and its variants continue to rage on across the globe. Today is the day some of Gov. Wolf’s business restrictions on restaurants and other gatherings ease up.
But we can get to “normal” faster by vaccinating as many people as we can as quickly as we can.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.