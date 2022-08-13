Republicans must have some better people they can put forward for office so why don’t they?
Senator Toomey didn’t only vote against Veterans health he actively lobbied against better burn pit coverage for veterans. He voted against requiring 15% taxes on corporations making gross profits over $1 billion. Most of us certainly pay a higher rate than that yet currently they don’t even pay that! Senator Toomey is not running for reelection. Guess he feels free now to vote against everyday people more blatantly.
Local representatives Keller and Meuser both gladly accepted their own election to office on a ballot they voted against validating. Yes, they would invalidate our votes except in their own interest. Other Pennsylvania politicians, Scott Perry comes to mind, have shown equal self interest. Among the bills both voted against was a move to increase microchip production in the United States making our country less dependent, water management and fire fighting which yes, would have raised the wages of firefighters who risk their lives, increased restrictions on owning big cats so I guess we can feel more at ease now shopping for our next pet lion or tiger. The list goes on and on of irresponsible votes.
Fast forward to the current election.
Doug Mastriano is the Republican choice for the governor’s race. Like others he made false claims about the election, calling for an alternative slate of electors rather than those who reflected the popular vote in Pennsylvania yet he felt his own victory in the same election was valid. Not just an election denier but also a promoter of the Jan. 6 riot , having personally paid for buses to take people to the riot in our nation’s capital. No matter your view on the results of the election a riot is not the answer. Yes, riots and bloody coups have changed election outcomes in many banana republics but that is not who we are as Americans. I hope.
Then we have the television personality from New Jersey running for the senate. Seriously, there wasn’t one real Pennsylvania Republican to consider? Yes, I know he is renting a room from his in-laws and has now bought a property to go along with his other properties including the mansion in New Jersey he seems to spend his time in generally. I can see how a mansion might be more comfortable than a rented room.
There are decent, honest people in the Republican Party in Pennsylvania. Yet these are the best that are put forward? Pennsylvania deserves better.
Willow Eby-Fisher,
Northumberland