Minimum wage workers in 25 states across the nation will receive pay increases during 2022.
Unfortunately, hard-working people who earn minimum wages in Pennsylvania will — once again — be stuck at $7.25 per hour as the new year begins later this week.
Pennsylvania is one of 20 states, and the federal government, which has — in the midst of steep rises in consumer costs, child care and housing — been unwilling to push minimum wages higher since the current $7.25-per-hour federal minimum wage was last adjusted nearly 13 years ago, on July 24, 2009.
The other 30 states have not felt constrained by the stagnant federal rate and have adopted higher standards for their residents. In fact, California nearly doubled it to $14 an hour this year and will more than double it in 2022, when its minimum wage rises to $15 per hour.
Closer to home, states that surround Pennsylvania have all increased their minimum wages in recent years and most will do so again next year. The 2022 minimum hourly rates will be $8.75 in West Virginia, $9.30 in Ohio, $10.50 in Delaware, $12.50 in Maryland, $13 in New Jersey and $13.20 in New York.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues his noble effort to push state lawmakers to raise the minimum wage to $12 per hour, with a pathway to $15 per hour.
“Pennsylvania’s food service, retail and social services workers have deserved a minimum wage hike for many years, but today the need is even more urgent,” the governor said on Dec. 21.
“Millions of Pennsylvanians — many of them the frontline workers we called heroes in the early days of the pandemic — are struggling to support their families on hourly wages under $15,” Wolf said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the global economy, and we see that reflected in a very reasonable reluctance of workers to take low-wage jobs in the midst of rising inflation.”
The governor noted that there are proposed bills waiting in the state Legislature for action to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage. Bills introduced in the state House and Senate would set the minimum wage at $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 an hour, then implement annual increases tied to the consumer price index.
Some local businesses have already made the move, increasing starting wages to attract employees.
We clearly understand that employers pay the higher wages if minimum rates are raised, and some of those employers are struggling small businesses. But an important part of the government’s role is to provide leadership, advocating for what is right and just in our society at large.
So on behalf of all of the hard-working Pennsylvanians who go to work and bring home just $7.25 an hour, we implore our state lawmakers to stand up during the year ahead and support a higher standard — one that underscores the benefits of employers’ investments in their workforce and offers new opportunities for Pennsylvania’s citizens and their families.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.