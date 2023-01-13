Help is there — even if it is just a voice on the other end of the line or someone responding to a text — and the terrific news about the 988 mental health helpline is that tens of thousands of people are reaching out for help.
The more than 200 call centers across the nation have fielded 2 million calls, texts and chat messages since the new number was rolled out six months ago. According to The Associated Press, the updated lifeline fielded 154,585 more calls, texts and chat messages during November 2022 than its previous incarnation in November 2021. During that same time frame, there was a 1,227% increase in texts to the line.
Clearly, there is a need. The Daily Item spent most of 2022 cycling through our series looking at mental health across the region. From the struggles of students, health care providers, law enforcement personnel, prison inmates and everything in between, there were dozens of stories of local residents battling invisible scars.
“The call volume is, in some instances, well beyond what we anticipated,” Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, assistant secretary for mental health and substance use in the Department of Health and Human Services, told The Associated Press. “It does let us know that people are struggling, people are having a hard time. Where I feel heartened is that people are getting connected to services and supportm as opposed to struggling on their own.”
There are call centers in Spanish and a pilot line for members of the LGBTQ community. Crucially, there is an additional outlet — the Veterans Crisis Line — that allows callers to press “1” after texting or calling 988 to reach it. That specialized number for veterans has already handled 450,000 calls, texts and chat messages, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
It is important to understand help is available; there is no need to go through these struggles alone, especially following the dramatic rise many are dealing with regarding the broad impact of COVID-19. It may take years to fully understand the impact of COVID-19 and the mitigation efforts required to keep as many people as safe as possible.
But this mental health struggle was real for thousands of people long before lives were flipped upside-down in early 2020. COVID just exacerbated it for many.
This simple three-digit number can be a lifesaver. People are taking advantage of it, but we know many others are battling alone and in silence.
“Quite frankly, lives depend on it,” Tony Coder of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, said of the helpline. “The need for 988 services is more crucial than ever.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.