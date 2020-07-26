People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is urging Gov. Tom Wolf to use his authority and ask for criminal charges to be filed against the Union County Sportsmen's Club in Millmont for what PETA officials said was the club's abuse of Dillan the bear. Dillan, an Asiatic black bear, was taken from the Union County Sportsmen's Club six months ago, and placed at The Wild Animal Sanctuary, in Colorado, after PETA officials continued a campaign against the club for Dillan's release. PETA officials say the bear suffered from morbid obesity and life-threatening dental disease. Daily Item readers shared their thoughts on social media: Jyl Smith: Wolf needs to focus on this pandemic. PETA needs to take a back seat and just help the animals. We have bigger problems than an old bear. Becky Hontz: Jyl Smith, why don't you sit for years in a cage with an abscessed tooth, assuming you have teeth, and say that it was just "an old bear." Abuse is abuse whether it's human or animals! Beau Bressler: If people really knew the real truth about PETA's actions and agendas they would have a much different view of the validity of "ethical" in their acronym. Vanessa Kona: Beau Bressler, PETA is a horrible organization, but that bear was definitely abused with the condition it was in. The place it went is rehabbing it. It wouldn't need rehabbed if it was properly cared for while Union County had it. So just because PETA does 90% wrong, doesn't mean sometimes they are right. This is one of the few times. The tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police dispatched to Portland, Oregon, dragged on Thursday after the city's mayor was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents as he made an appearance outside a federal courthouse during raucous protests. Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others Wednesday night were objecting to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump, who labeled the demonstrators as "agitators & anarchists" after Wheeler was gassed. Facebook users commented on the article: Heath Munson: Federal troops protecting federal buildings ... seems legit to me. Trump 2020. Lori Treusch: We are watching so-called leaders of a state and city stand hand-in-hand supporting lawlessness and violence and vandalism. So sad. Michael Rebuck: None of this would be happening if city politicians were showing effective leadership. Chaos is a poor ideology. Amber Neidig: None of this would be happening if Trump didn't send militarized police into cities whose (protected by the Constitution) protests were coming to a close in an effort to gin up support from the most vile of his followers. He is using the military, shooting soccer moms and reporters in the skull, because he's losing ground with voters. Daryl Spencer: This is the opposite of what the Constitution stands for. You people that are supporting this tyranny that Trump is pushing are real pieces of work. You can't pull up in unmarked vans and grab people to be taken away with zero mention of who you are. Erik Viker: Daryl Spencer, Where are all The 2nd Amendment fetish people who insists their firearms are for opposing tyrannical government? Gary Fisher: So why didn't Wheeler stop the destruction before Trump sent in any of these to stop it. If Wheeler did this, then there wouldn't be need to protect federal buildings. Wheeler isn't man enough to stop it. Mike Bennett: I live in Portland. I'm from Selinsgrove. The comments here are abhorrent. These are people we're talking about. How is this post almost entirely laugh reacts? What does that mean for the way we are processing world news? I don't feel unsafe from the people peacefully protesting in my city. I feel unsafe from the comments and reactions I see here as well as the way our government is treating human beings. All I ask is you consider the way news presents things. The awful treatment of peaceful protesters by the federal government is happening on three blocks of our city, maybe four. Today, I might go to a farmer's market, take a nice bike ride, eat dinner in my backyard and go watch the sunset. The city of Portland is not a war zone. County and state election officials pressed lawmakers Thursday to make changes to help county election staff prepare for a presidential election likely to generate an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots: Mark Brewer: If you can survive in a Walmart you can vote in person with a mask. Garrett Michael: Mark Brewer, if the president can vote by mail, then so can we. James Miller: If people can wear a mask and congregate at Walmart and protest in big numbers there is absolutely no reason we cannot vote in person, other than someone wants to defraud this election. The fraud associated with mail-in votes can be found by searching for it if you're not too lazy to do so. But I get it, most just want to scream and argue about it to hear their own voice. Jackie Cramer: James Miller what about the elderly or those with health concerns who don't go out? They should still have the option to vote safely. Dale Reigle: We all know how things get lost or go missing in the mail! If you expect a different result out of something that is already swiss cheese, you have as many holes in your head as a block of swiss cheese. Michael Houghton: I never had a problem with the mail. Marcus Renard: We don't need mail-in voting. It's corrupt enough. Garrett Michael: Happy I got my approval notice for my mail-in ballot! Matthew Consentino: Didn't have an issue with primary voting and walked out unscratched. So why would I want to mail in my vote? Enough of our history has been getting erased as of late so don't screw this up too! If you can survive in a Walmart you can vote in person with a mask.