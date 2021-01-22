I watched this seditious and treasonous mob’s violence, fighting, devastation, vandalism, our congressmen and women escorted to safety and yes, the killing that took place in the Capitol of our country. I heard them yelling and screaming, incited by the president of the United States, shouting “Hang Mike Pence”. One other time in our lifetime have we witnessed a parallel like this in another country, Germany, before WWII.
This mob thinks it is patriotic. The dos and don’ts, with respect for the American Flag, are spelled out. Read them. You do not wear clothing of any kind that depicts the American flag. You do not lay it on the ground. You do not fly it at night unless it is lighted. You do not deface or dirty it with words or a picture of Trump across the stars and stripes. And, you sure as hell don’t use our flag to beat a policeman.
President Ronald Reagan, in 1986, gave his interpretation of our flag: Red for courage and sacrifice, White for pure intentions and high ideals. Blue for vigilance and justice.
Every military man and veteran should be appalled at what we witnessed in our country on Jan. 6, another day that will be “a day of infamy.”
Here in Pennsylvania, Keller, Meuser and that crowd need to resign. If they do not, we can vote them out, just like we did Trump. We are the true patriots of this country and we can do it.
Power is in the hands of the people in America...not just one person or the privileged.
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg