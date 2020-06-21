We have, once again, had what can only be described as “inappropriate” commentary on social media by a local elected official.
On Thursday, June 11, a Union Township official, who is also a representative of the Union County Republican Committee, created a “meme” using a photo of another local official, editing the swearing-in picture of the official by adding a comment to it implying the official pictured was giving a Nazi salute. He was wrong for doing it, and he was requested to remove the picture from his web page. He eventually did and he apologized for creating and posting it.
The two individuals involved have had ongoing discussions on a few Facebook forums, and while many of those discussions have been contentious, to say the least, they’ve never reached the level of using hate speech to make a point. It was totally inappropriate and far from “funny.” Anyone who has participated in social media disagreements and debates have, no doubt, said things they’ve later regretted. Many of us have, at one time or another, gone back and edited posts or deleted comments altogether, once we’ve realized (or were told) that our comments could be construed as hateful or just plain wrong. Some of us have, at one time or another, resorted to “hitting below the belt” when backed into a corner. But willfully creating a “hate meme” involves time….. enough time to consider the appropriateness of what we’ve created.
Recently, a respected member of the community made a comment that was pulled from a private exchange and spread across local social media. It was an unfortunate choice of words, and never intended to be taken literally, but it resulted in a good person resigning from a position of public service. If words and deeds have consequences, should the same outcome be in order for this event?
There was also recently a comment posted on the Next Door Linntown social media page by another local township supervisor that was questionable in its tone and intent. An announcement of an upcoming local rally was turned into political commentary by that official as a part of his “rebuke” for posting the rally announcement on the page. Why was politicizing an event announcement even necessary? I’ve seen more than one social media page turn into a sludge pit of mean, nasty commentary, where people in the group have resorted to reporting each other to the Facebook “police” in order to stop the nastiness. My fear is that as we approach the November elections, this social media behavior is going to only get worse. I would like to encourage that whenever any of us find ourselves in similar situations that we stop and think for a moment (or two, or three….) before we post. It’s OK to admit you’ve made a mistake.
Finally, one more word of advice: Beware of Facebook and other social media “trolls.” There are people, some known, some total strangers, who derive pleasure from “stirring the pot,” and it often starts with unproven accusations and……. hate speech. Understand that there are, in fact, people on social media who actually save every comment they can to be used in the future to accuse or call someone out the first chance they get. It can get ugly, and already has. Don’t get sucked into discussions that could end up in places you really don’t need to be. Disagree respectfully and intelligently, and don’t be afraid to walk away from an argument that has no reasonable end.
Rick Thomas lives in Lewisburg.