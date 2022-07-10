Over the course of the last year, some of us at The Daily Item have received a crash course in the history of the Susquehanna Valley that we may not have known.
Starting with extensive research into the impact Hurricane Agnes had five decades ago, then following up with glimpses back as neighbors Northumberland and Sunbury both celebrated their semiquicentennials over the past month, it’s been an interesting rabbit hole in which to fall.
Last year, reporter Justin Strawser tackled a popular four-part series looking at the oldest buildings in each of the four Valley counties. That package has spawned a series of other stories that we continue to publish. Expect another one in the coming weeks.
In studying the histories of Sunbury and Northumberland, we learned about the growth of transportation in the region, from rail to bridges linking local communities. We learned more about Thomas Edison and his stay here and Timothy Murphy, a Sunbury man who may — or not — have played a pivotal role in the upset victory over the British two and a half centuries ago.
Over the course of extensive reading and reporting on Agnes, we heard of harrowing stories all across the region. Those included the remarkable and tragic rescue story involving Jonna Haines and harrowing news from former Daily Item editor John Moore who talked of standing beneath the Sunbury flood wall, hoping the water would stop rising and the wall would hold.
The deep dive back into some of the more interesting moments in our history reaffirms one long-held belief: It’s all about the people.
There are always people stories to tell.
To me, those stories are the best. And the Valley is filled with them.
There’s nothing better than sitting down to a cup of coffee with someone and listening to them tell their story. Flipping back through old newspaper clippings and photos only gives you information. That information often lacks the feels.
You can hear it in John Moore’s voice, see it in his eyes when he tells of that Saturday morning on the southern end of the city, watching the mighty Susquehanna splash over the top.
More than a decade ago, in a different office in this building, there was a discussion with a Bucknell football player that ranks near the top of my favorite people stories. A.J. Pompliano was 20 when he was sent to Iraq after playing football for the Bison. He was a member of the National Guard and was called to duty.
Pompliano’s gig was part of a night crew that went out ahead of ground forces to search for and clear the way of possible improvised explosive devices or ambushes.
“Our job was to make it safer for the ground combat. Try explaining that to your mother,” Pompliano told me then, in a conversation that feels like it happened yesterday.
The Valley is filled with great people with great stories. Those are just two I remember the most.
Each year around Christmas, The Daily Item publishes a series of stories about People Who Have Made a Difference in the region. While we have featured people whose job falls into that category, we try to lean toward those whose community outreach extends beyond their 9 to 5. More often than not, they are people whose names we don’t recognize.
The people that live here make the region what it is, a great place to live, work, play and simply be. If you have a cool people story, send me a note and we will check it out.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.