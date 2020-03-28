Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Sunday Item’s front page on March 15 had two pieces of very good news.
The first was that many people and businesses are stepping up to provide meals to children who normally get them in our now-closed schools.
The second was that Geisinger has taken the initiative to develop their own test for the virus, rather than just waiting for the federal authorities to get their act together.
There are many things we need from government at all levels.
Government often fails to provide those things. That is why there is no substitute for people who care. Thank you!
John Peeler,
Lewisburg