The Memorial Day holiday weekend is a popular time for a variety of outdoor activities and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has an additional suggestion for this coming weekend.
This Sunday, May 30, will be the first of two “Fish for Free” days in Pennsylvania, a time when anyone of any age can cast their line into the water without the normal requirement for a fishing license. The second Fish for Free day is set for Sunday, July 4.
Any other day of the year, people ages 16 and older are required to have a fishing license, which currently costs $22.97 annually for residents 16 to 64 years old and $11.97 for residents 65 and older. One-day resident fishing licenses are sold for $11.97.
So, the Fish for Free program offers an opportunity for anyone to get out there and give fishing a try, or perhaps more importantly, spend a fun day outdoors with children and grandchildren. Aside from the license, all state fishing regulations do apply.
There certainly are plenty of places that just might get you hooked on the sport. Pennsylvania has more than 85,000 miles of streams and rivers open for fishing along with 4,000 inland lakes and ponds covering 160,000 acres, not counting the 470,000 acres of Lake Erie, according to state data.
Streams are home to trout, steelhead and salmon. Bass, walleye, pike muskellunge and catfish inhabit river waters and lakes host bass, panfish, pike and trout.
This summer, fishing offers an excellent way to break free from the COVID-related restrictions that have changed our normal lives for more than a year. In addition to a welcome break from COVID worries, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources put together its Top 10 list of reasons to go fishing.
Their list includes: contributing to conservation efforts, stress relief, social bonding with others, supporting wildlife and fisheries management, personal health benefits, recreation, self-fulfillment, boosting the economy, fishing for food and of course, the thrill of the catch.
For these and many other reasons, Pennsylvania’s Fish for Free program is a gift to all, and one that can be enjoyed over two summer holiday weekends.
For much more information on fishing and regulations, visit online — www.fishandboat.com — the state government website operated by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
