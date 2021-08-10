The Susquehanna Art Society’s annual art show, which opens with a reception and judging this evening, proves once again — this year for the 41st time — that the Central Susquehanna Valley has a wealth of talent.
The show opens from 6 to 8 p.m. today with 150 original entries from 81 artists, all on display through Aug. 19 at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury.
The event, forced to move online last year because of the pandemic, could not make its return at a better time for all of us to enjoy in person.
It features pieces created by students and adults of varied levels. Categories are opaque, watercolor, photography and other. Lori Kershner and Deb Stabley will view the works then collaborate to judge the entries.
“I think it’s a great representation of local artists from children through adults,” said Marilyn Paul, president of the Susquehanna Art Society. “It’s not just advanced adult artists, but also intermediate artists and beginners. We cover the whole range of artistic abilities.”
The Susquehanna Art Society was formed in 1979 to promote the advancement and enjoyment of the visual arts here in Central Pennsylvania, including, but not limited to, painting, drawing, sculpture and graphics. It held its first regional exhibition in the summer of 1980 at the Greta Ray Lounge of Weber Chapel Auditorium on the campus of Susquehanna University, featuring 64 pieces submitted by 30 artists who lived within 40 miles of Selinsgrove.
Society founding member Sharon McCuen, who hosted the Society’s very first planning meeting at her home in 1979, was at the Degenstein Community Library on Friday, helping to hang and place this year’s submissions.
“It’s great to have everyone back together again and being able to look at pieces of which many were done during COVID,” she said. In addition to tonight’s reception, the art show exhibits will be on display during regular library hours through Aug. 19. More information about the show and the Susquehanna Art Society is available on a website at: www.susqueartsociety.org
It’s great that this art show is back and open for all to enjoy. The arts stir our imagination, inspiration, appreciation and joy, and as we continue to work through continuing waves of COVID-19, there is no better time for a bit more of all of those.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.