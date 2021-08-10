Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.