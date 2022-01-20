January is a month to celebrate the life and wisdom of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., employ an extra measure of caution while driving on snow-covered and icy roads and try to focus on your health and fitness.
Its also a good time to think a little bit about radon. January is National Radon Action Month, a time that encourages homeowners to check levels of the naturally occurring, invisible, radioactive gas inside their homes and take action to reduce those levels if necessary.
That’s important because long-term exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, after smoking.
“High levels of radon have been found in every county in Pennsylvania,” noted Ramez Ziadeh, the executive deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). “Since you can’t see or smell radon, doing a simple test is the only way to find out if you’re breathing in high levels and take action to keep your home a healthy place,” he said.
Radon gas is created from the breakdown of uranium in the ground and enters homes through cracks in the foundation or other openings. Because of the geology in our corner of the world, Pennsylvania has some of the highest radon levels in the nation.
Nearly all Pennsylvania homes have some level of radon, experts note, and about 40 percent of them have more than the federally recommended guideline of 4 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L).
“Even if your neighbors’ homes have tested low for radon, you should test your own home,” Ziadeh said, noting that the levels can vary from one home to another.
January and February are ideal times to test for radon because doors and windows are closed amid the winter cold, providing more accurate results.
Test kits are available at hardware stores for about $20 and are easy to use. A canister is opened and placed in the lowest livable level of the home, usually the basement. For homes on a slab or over a crawl space, it is recommended to place the test canister on the first floor. The test kit remains in place for a few days, and then mailed to a lab, which will later provide results. Residents can also hire a certified radon tester to carry out the procedure.
If the radon level is higher than 4 pCi/L, the DEP, federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Surgeon General recommend the installation of a radon reduction system. The system consists of one or more pipes and an exhaust fan, professionally installed to vent the radon gas outside. The cost is generally in line with other home improvements, such as replacing a water heater, state officials said.
A home radon reduction system not only protects the health of everyone living in the home, it makes the eventual sale of a home easier. Pennsylvania law requires anyone selling a home to disclose the results of any known radon testing, and potential buyers can ask that radon tests be performed and reduction systems installed, if necessary.
So this is the perfect time to take action on radon — testing, installing a reduction system or just checking that an existing system is working properly.
For much more information on radon, visit the DEP website — dep.pa.gov – then click on the “Businesses,” “Radiation Protection” and “Radon” links.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave HIllaird.