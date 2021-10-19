Our President recently made comments concerning the supply chain bottleneck that exists and called on private trucking and logistics companies to step up or risk being called out by him.
Mr. President, I have been in the trucking and logistics industry for 40 years and during that time we have always operated 24/7/365. A truck driver’s life is extraordinarily difficult. Many drivers spend weeks away from their families living in their truck and working 70 hours per week.
The management of a trucking and logistics company provides support to their drivers, warehouse staff and customers day and night. The technicians who keep our fleet running smoothly and efficiently work tirelessly and excessive hours.
Private trucking and logistics companies have stepped up for decades and your lack of understanding and appreciation for their efforts is appalling.
This supply chain bottleneck has been building to this point for the past five years. The pandemic and your policies have accelerated a national labor shortage across all parts of the supply chain causing equipment shortages and high fuel prices.
To the 700 men and women who support my family’s logistics company, I say thank you for your efforts. You have performed miracles during the pandemic and your work ethic far exceeds the credit you are given by the uninformed.
Steve Patton,
Milton