After a series of early closings to the boating season in recent summers and now a delayed start, it is worth exploring the long-term viability of one of the world’s largest fabridams.
The 3,000-acre Lake Augusta created annually at the confluence of the west and main stems of the Susquehanna River in Sunbury is a money-maker for Valley businesses and a recreational haven for boaters, kayakers, fishermen, and others.
Many of them have been frustrated by things out of their control in recent years. Damages to bags have led to needed repairs, which has led to the early closure of the boating season nearly each year over the past five.
This year, officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources opted to not even begin inflating the dam until Bag Six was fully repaired. Hopes were to do the work in the fall. Mother Nature, as is often the case with something that unpredictable, continually got in the way.
Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich said to make the needed repairs, the Susquehanna River levels need to be at less than 8.5 feet for at least a week straight. From Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 of 2021, there were only three or four days with water that low officials said.
That means we are left, once again, with frustration. What can be done to avoid this annual worry?
Two questions emerge, which are directly tied together. Is it worth it to build a permanent structure, one that could cost upward of $20 million to ensure the boating season happens each summer without fail? Or is it time to move on, bringing an end to the annual season?
The latter seems out of the question, which means pay up or live with the delays.
When the prospects of a permanent structure came up at a recent public meeting, it was met with applause. A $6.5 million fish passage is already being planned to ensure any future change would permit the river’s natives to move along safely.
A permanent structure stretching from Sunbury on one side of the river to Shamokin Dam on the other will cost millions of dollars. State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver said designs haven’t been done, but plans are moving forward for some sort of new structure that would be easier to repair and more durable, which could make the boating and summer recreation season more reliable.
That feels like a lot of money. It also feels worth the expense considering what the small window we enjoy each year — from May to October — injects into the local economy
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.