U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican from York County, jumped right to the front of the line of lawmakers whose questionable and disgraceful actions stirred up the riot at the Capitol three weeks ago.
This week, Perry confirmed a New York Times report that he introduced former President Donald Trump to a Department of Justice attorney with similar, false beliefs regarding the results of the 2020 election.
According to the Times’ report, the introduction of the president and Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark devolved into a discussion about finding ways to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. The Times wrote that then-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen “had not cooperated with Trump’s alleged plan, prompting him to consider replacing him with Clark. Trump reportedly only backed down from his plan to fire Rosen after top leaders at the department threatened to resign.”
Those who stormed the Capitol were encouraged by lawmakers pushing the lie that the election was stolen. They remain encouraged by dozens of lawmakers — including seven from Pennsylvania — who still objected to Pennsylvania’s electors after the Capitol was overrun. Many still push the fallacy today while saying it is time to conveniently move on without accountability in the name of unity.
“My conversations with the President or the Assistant Attorney General, as they have been with all with whom I’ve engaged following the election, were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election,” Perry insisted.
One more time, for those who still don’t get it: Over the course of dozens of lawsuits across the nation and certifications in every state, there still is not any evidence or substance to the argument that the election was stolen.
This continued insistence only sows more division.
The Associated Press wrote that “Election officials across the country, along with Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the U.S. Supreme Court.”
While all this was going on, Perry was working behind the scenes to overrule them all without any proof the election was stolen.
In the end, the move equates to Attorney General shopping. The former administration was searching for someone to side with them in a lost battle.
It is another black eye, another mark that diminishes the office of President, Attorney General and U.S. Representative. It only pushes the country farther apart at a time when we should be coming together to fight COVID, social justice and other simmering issues.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.