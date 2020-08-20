Marketing existing properties to potential buyers requires a mix of persistence and patience, and a team of city, regional, state and corporate leaders are doing their best to prove they are up to the task as they work to find new occupants for the former Glen Raven Custom Fabrics and Sunbury Community Hospital buildings in Sunbury.
The team, including Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, of Sunbury, Focus Central Pennsylvania Executive Director Lauren Bryson and Glen Raven Plant Director of Operations Brian Burke, has been meeting consistently since earlier this year when officials from the former textile manufacturing plant and UPMC Susquehanna, owner of the hospital, announced that their operations would be shutting down. This team has developed an aggressive marketing plan, targeting decision-makers of companies considering expansion in the Northeast, as well as site location consultants and developers.
Their efforts are yielding results.
Ocker told us this week that at least 14 parties are showing an interest in the former Glen Raven plant and that number could increase after an open house for potential buyers, scheduled for Aug. 26.
“There has been a lot of interest here and we want to be able to have definitive plans in place,” she said.
Glen Raven announced in June that it would be closing the plant, leaving 101 people without jobs and the 25-acre property vacant. Citing economic challenges, UPMC Susquehanna closed the hospital in March.
The team’s message to all potential buyers has been clear since then. “Sunbury is an ideal location for business and industry” with proximity to major highways and a rail corridor, Ocker said.
Persistent messaging, open communications and a solid marketing plan will continue to be key factors in locating buyers or occupants for both facilities, as will a good dose of patience. Ocker said there are currently no leads for the hospital, but we must remember that it closed just five months ago, about the same time the entire economy was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We commend the work of the local leaders and encourage them to keep going. It just takes one person or entity to spot a particular building or property and determine that it works for them, and in the case of a former manufacturing plant or hospital building, for others as well.
