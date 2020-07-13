Apparently, William Shirk (Letter to Editor July 8) reads “very few” of my letters, accusing me of persistently “ranting” about the Trump/Russia 2016 election issue. So, just for fun, I searched back through the archives and found that my last reference to that particular scandal was in a letter published on April 3, 2019, 18 letters ago! (And that was in response to a letter by another writer.) In that same time frame Shirk has referenced the “Russia thing” in five letters.
He then attacks my use of the word “errant” to describe protesters toppling statues, writing as follows: “the recent protests brought us rioting, looting, arson, assaults on police and confirmed murders.
Using the word “errant” to describe such actions is “repulsive” and “vulgar.” But, I did not use the word “errant” to “describe such actions;” clearly, I was referencing the toppling of statues.
It appears that Mr. Shirk has put all the protesters in the same basket, blaming all for the crimes of some. This is unfortunate.
Say that I, a law-abiding patriot, decide to attend a legal public protest where there are several thousand other people. Some criminals, two-and-a-half blocks away from my location, decide to take advantage of the situation to break in and loot some stores? Am I now a thug? A criminal? An animal? Should I cede my constitutional right to protest on the possibility that this may occur?
Personal actions should be dealt with personally.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg