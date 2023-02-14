Beginning Monday, Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg made wearing masks optional for everyone in public spaces, another step out of the pandemic that has gripped the globe for three years.
The shift comes as COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania and the Valley have remained relatively flat in recent weeks. The hospital will have masks available at entrances to its facility and those in care settings will need to wear masks. Universal precautions for staff are still in place.
The decision, hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said, comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued new COVID-19 guidance in the fall of 2022 that put health care facilities in charge of their own mandatory masking decisions.
“We continued requiring all providers, employees, patients, and visitors to wear masks in our public spaces throughout the winter season,” Aucker said on Friday. “We have been diligently following the COVID-19 trends and the data supports moving to optional masking for everyone in our public spaces.”
A spokesman for Geisinger said the health system will keep its mask policies in place across its footprint.
Statewide, the number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals has declined for five consecutive weeks and is nearly identical to where it was last summer. The number of patients hospitalized last week — 1,180 — was close to what it was in mid-July — 1,188. In the three Valley hospitals, three dozen COVID patients were being treated, the fewest since August.
An alarming number of Pennsylvanians are still dying from COVID each week, which remains a cause for concern. Since state Health officials switched to weekly updates last May, there have been at least 100 COVID-related deaths statewide every week except for two. When DOH officials release this week’s data on Wednesday, it will likely push the state’s death toll from the virus to more than 50,000. More than 1,000 local residents have died.
Two-thirds of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. In Montour County, 81.9 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, the highest percentage across the state. The numbers are considerably lower across the region: 59.3 percent in Northumberland County, 51.8 percent in Union County and 44.4 percent in Snyder County, which ranks 62nd out of 67 counties.
Hospitalizations — which can stress the health system — and deaths are two metrics to monitor closely as we move onto the next phase. Those two critical pieces of data are trending in the right direction or remaining steady enough to show we have learned to live with COVID. Many will make the personal decision to wear masks in certain settings and they shouldn’t be judged for exercising those precautions.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.