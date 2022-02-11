Reports this week of a Department of Justice investigation into potential civil rights violations in two Pennsylvania counties — including Northumberland — are troubling and concerning.
They also offer more insight into how personal feelings and inconsistencies reside within the criminal justice system.
The DOJ investigation accuses court officials of forcing three people with opioid use disorder to stop taking doctor-prescribed addiction medication — known as medication-assisted therapy (MAT) — or risk violating the terms of their court-ordered supervision. The three tried to comply and went away from MAT; the DOJ said all three suffered physical symptoms from the withdrawal of prescribed medical treatments.
According to the DOJ, a woman in Northumberland was sent to an inpatient rehabilitation program to get off buprenorphine, a drug used to wean someone off opioids. She was later directed to an “abstinence-based outpatient provider,” against the advice of her doctor. It took four years for the woman to graduate from the county’s two-year drug court program.
You can argue the merits of using drugs to get someone off drugs, but the methods have proven effective. Those involved in the MAT treatments have to follow rigorous guidelines and rules because some of the drugs used in the program can be addictive themselves.
The success rate depends on completing the program as prescribed by a medical professional, not by some arbitrary, broad brush ruling that someone on drugs shouldn’t be prescribed more drugs.
An individual’s success means real lifestyle change. Success means less strain on the judicial system.
According to Dr. Jon Berg, a senior public health advisor for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, MAT has proven successful for those that need help the most. “Within three months of release from custody, 75 percent of people who were in prison or jail with an opioid use disorder experience a relapse to opioid use,” he wrote. “It is also alarming that incarcerated persons who are released to the community are between 10 and 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose than the general American population — especially within a few weeks after reentering society.
Medication-assisted treatment closes some of those immediate gaps, as long as the rules are followed and conflicts of those tasked with overseeing the programs stay out of the way.
Unfortunately, there are judges, prison wardens and parole officers trying to put their own personal reflections in an attempt to redefine what addiction is and what it means. There are too many people making decisions in prisons and courts where the inconsistencies in the way policies are interpreted and enforced can lead to fatal consequences.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.