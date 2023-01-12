Recently, we had two diverse examples of the human condition on the national stage. Last Monday night as many did the same, I sat to watch a highly anticipated football game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. Halfway through the first quarter Damar Hamlin was injured and needed CPR on the field. In almost 60 years of watching football I’ve never seen and hope to never witness anything like that again.
However in the scariness of this came uplifting examples of the human condition. From the Bills trainer seeing CPR was needed and supplying it to the teams mutually praying and helping each cope with this scary situation to the coaches and NFL calling the game to people praying and contributing to Hamlin’s toy drive, it was the best of what we can be as a nation.
Goodwill and feelings took a backseat in our second example however. Starting Tuesday our elected officials — we do not sadly have leaders — argued nonstop and took four days to elect a new speaker of the House. After seeing what can happen when people pull together, the circus clowns our votes keep sending back to D.C. stopped the business of our nation. Without a speaker, new members could not be sworn in. Committees could not be established and no matter that with so many crises in our country like the border, rampant inflation with unsustainable prices for everything just to name a few we had adults arguing in the style of kids on a playground saying it’s my ball I’m taking it home.
After four days, enough dissenters apparently figured they had enough attention and voted for Kevin McCarthy. If you have any inkling that our needs and wishes are important, this group of clowns in D.C. stopping everything for vanity should cure you of that foolish notion. Reasonable people would have talked in private and instead of posturing and preening settled for what was right for America.
If we have more of the second example of behavior than the first not to be alarmist but we should just pull the plug and deem our Republic a failure. We need much more of the example our athletes and their teams showed than our congressional contingent and that’s scary. One other thing it doesn’t matter the party behaviors like the D.C. debacle can never be defended.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury